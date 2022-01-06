Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett has caught 47 passes (60 targets) for 458 yards (28.6 per game) with four TDs this season.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Everett has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Everett was targeted five times, totaling 36 yards on three receptions.
- Everett's stat line over his last three outings includes 11 grabs for 164 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 54.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
