Oddsmakers have posted player props for Gerald Everett ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Everett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has caught 47 passes (60 targets) for 458 yards (28.6 per game) with four TDs this season.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Everett has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Everett was targeted five times, totaling 36 yards on three receptions.

Everett's stat line over his last three outings includes 11 grabs for 164 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 54.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

