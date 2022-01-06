Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will aim to extend their five-game winning run when they clash with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (8/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 12-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 7-3 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Packers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions give up (27.3).

When Green Bay scores more than 27.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Packers collect just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions give up per contest (379.9).

Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 379.9 yards.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season and are 9-5 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Lions score just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers give up (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Lions rack up 317.5 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 323.4 the Packers allow.

Detroit is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team picks up over 323.4 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 2-5 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

In seven games at home this year, Detroit has gone over the total three times.

This season, Lions home games average 46.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Packers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of eight away games Green Bay has hit the over.

This season, Packers away games average 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

