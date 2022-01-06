Skip to main content
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Hunter Henry will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Henry's New England Patriots (10-6) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's stat line reveals 45 catches for 517 yards and nine touchdowns. He puts up 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.
  • So far this season, 13.7% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Henry was targeted five times, totaling 37 yards on three receptions.
  • Henry's 19 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

