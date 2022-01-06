Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's stat line reveals 45 catches for 517 yards and nine touchdowns. He puts up 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.
- So far this season, 13.7% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Henry was targeted five times, totaling 37 yards on three receptions.
- Henry's 19 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive