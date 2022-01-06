Hunter Henry will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Henry's New England Patriots (10-6) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's stat line reveals 45 catches for 517 yards and nine touchdowns. He puts up 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 69 times.

So far this season, 13.7% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Henry was targeted five times, totaling 37 yards on three receptions.

Henry's 19 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 123 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

