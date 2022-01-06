Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has been targeted 123 times and has 99 catches, leading the Raiders with 1,025 yards (64.1 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 123 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Chargers, Renfrow's 51.6 receiving yards average is 14.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Chargers are giving up 237.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Renfrow has racked up 148 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

