Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has been targeted 123 times and has 99 catches, leading the Raiders with 1,025 yards (64.1 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.
- Renfrow has been the target of 123 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Chargers, Renfrow's 51.6 receiving yards average is 14.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Chargers are giving up 237.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Renfrow has racked up 148 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game on 17 targets.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
