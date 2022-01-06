There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has been targeted 123 times and has 99 catches, leading the Raiders with 1,025 yards (64.1 ypg) while hauling in seven touchdowns this season.

Renfrow has been the target of 123 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Chargers, Renfrow's 51.6 receiving yards average is 14.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Chargers are giving up 237.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Renfrow has racked up 148 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 49.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

