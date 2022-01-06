Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 18 battle with the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 44 points in eight of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The Colts put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars surrender (27.9).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Colts average just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.6).

When Indianapolis picks up over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-12-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville has gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities this year (five times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars score 14.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Colts allow (21.2).

The Jaguars rack up 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow (344.8).

In games that Jacksonville amasses over 344.8 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-6 overall.

In eight home games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

This year on the road, Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, in seven road games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

