Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has been targeted 124 times and has 79 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,429 yards (89.3 ypg) while hauling in 13 touchdowns this season.
- Chase has been the target of 23.6% (124 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Chase totaled 49 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
- This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Chase has 19 catches (on 26 targets) for 394 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
