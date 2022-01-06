Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 124 times and has 79 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,429 yards (89.3 ypg) while hauling in 13 touchdowns this season.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.6% (124 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Chase totaled 49 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
  • This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Chase has 19 catches (on 26 targets) for 394 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive