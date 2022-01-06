Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 124 times and has 79 catches, leading the Bengals with 1,429 yards (89.3 ypg) while hauling in 13 touchdowns this season.

Chase has been the target of 23.6% (124 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Chase totaled 49 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.

This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.

In his last three games, Chase has 19 catches (on 26 targets) for 394 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive