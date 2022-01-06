Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-for-432), tossing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
- Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
- He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Hurts has racked up 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (54-for-81) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
