Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-for-432), tossing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
  • Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
  • He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has racked up 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (54-for-81) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

