Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-for-432), tossing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The Cowboys are conceding 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.

He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Hurts has racked up 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (54-for-81) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1%

Powered By Data Skrive