Before placing any bets on Jamaal Williams' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 558 rushing yards on 140 attempts (34.9 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.

He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.

He has received 140 of his team's 401 carries this season (34.9%).

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his only career matchup against the Packers, Williams finished with 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.

Williams and the Lions will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.

He put up 22 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

