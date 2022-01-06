Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 558 rushing yards on 140 attempts (34.9 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
- He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.
- He has received 140 of his team's 401 carries this season (34.9%).
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his only career matchup against the Packers, Williams finished with 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
- Williams and the Lions will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He put up 22 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
