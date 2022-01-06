Skip to main content
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before placing any bets on Jamaal Williams' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 558 rushing yards on 140 attempts (34.9 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 148 yards.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 401 carries this season (34.9%).
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his only career matchup against the Packers, Williams finished with 25 rushing yards, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
  • Williams and the Lions will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He put up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive