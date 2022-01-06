James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has churned out a team-high 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- He also has 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 187 of his team's 468 carries this season (40.0%).
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 11.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.4 yards per game.
- The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- In his last three games, Conner has racked up eight carries for 39 yards (13.0 per game).
- He also has two catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
