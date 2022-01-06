Skip to main content
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

James Conner will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has churned out a team-high 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He also has 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 187 of his team's 468 carries this season (40.0%).
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 11.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.4 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • In his last three games, Conner has racked up eight carries for 39 yards (13.0 per game).
  • He also has two catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

