James Conner will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has churned out a team-high 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He also has 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 187 of his team's 468 carries this season (40.0%).

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 11.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all two games versus the Seahawks Conner has run for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.4 yards per game.

The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

In his last three games, Conner has racked up eight carries for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

He also has two catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

