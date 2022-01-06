Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Washington, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 17.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 44 times.
  • Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
  • Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Washington's 14 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • Washington, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Washington did not record a catch in last week's game against the Browns.
  • Washington has also tacked on three receptions for 36 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted eight times, producing 12.0 yards per game.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James Washington

44

7.1%

24

285

2

8

8.6%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive