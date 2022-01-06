James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
James Washington Prop Bet Odds
James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 17.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 44 times.
- Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
- Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Washington's 14 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- Washington, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Washington did not record a catch in last week's game against the Browns.
- Washington has also tacked on three receptions for 36 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted eight times, producing 12.0 yards per game.
Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James Washington
44
7.1%
24
285
2
8
8.6%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
