Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Washington, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 17.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 44 times.

Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.

Washington (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Washington's 14 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

Washington, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Washington did not record a catch in last week's game against the Browns.

Washington has also tacked on three receptions for 36 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted eight times, producing 12.0 yards per game.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James Washington 44 7.1% 24 285 2 8 8.6% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

