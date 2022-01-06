Before placing any bets on Jamison Crowder's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder's stat line this year features 50 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 26.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 71 times.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the football 38.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.

Crowder has caught five passes on eight targets for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards in his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

