Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder's stat line this year features 50 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 26.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 71 times.
- Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the football 38.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Crowder, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.
- Crowder has caught five passes on eight targets for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards in his last three games.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
