Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has totaled 484 receiving yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 76 targets this year.
- Cook has been the target of 12.5% (76 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
- Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
- Cook has hauled in six passes (12 targets) for 76 yards (25.3 per game) over his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
