Before placing any bets on Jared Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has totaled 484 receiving yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 76 targets this year.

Cook has been the target of 12.5% (76 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.

Cook has hauled in six passes (12 targets) for 76 yards (25.3 per game) over his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

