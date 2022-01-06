Skip to main content
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Before placing any bets on Jared Cook's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has totaled 484 receiving yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 76 targets this year.
  • Cook has been the target of 12.5% (76 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
  • Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup against the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not have a catch in last week's game against the Broncos.
  • Cook has hauled in six passes (12 targets) for 76 yards (25.3 per game) over his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

