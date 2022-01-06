Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Goff has recorded 3,007 passing yards (187.9 per game) while connecting on 311 of 464 passes (67% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 43.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Packers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Goff has 216 passing yards (72.0 ypg), completing 80.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
