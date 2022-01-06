Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Goff has recorded 3,007 passing yards (187.9 per game) while connecting on 311 of 464 passes (67% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 43.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Packers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Goff has 216 passing yards (72.0 ypg), completing 80.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

