Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Landry's 46 receptions (on 79 targets) have netted him 495 yards (30.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Landry has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Landry's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups, Landry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
- Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, totaling 43 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Landry has caught eight passes on 17 targets for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Landry's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive