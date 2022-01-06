Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jarvis Landry for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes play in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Landry's 46 receptions (on 79 targets) have netted him 495 yards (30.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Landry has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups, Landry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.

Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, totaling 43 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Landry has caught eight passes on 17 targets for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

