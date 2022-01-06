Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jarvis Landry for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes play in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Landry's 46 receptions (on 79 targets) have netted him 495 yards (30.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Landry has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Landry's 50.1 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the Bengals are 2.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups, Landry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
  • Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, totaling 43 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Landry has caught eight passes on 17 targets for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

