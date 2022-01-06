Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Williams had 102 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs allow 113.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.

Williams has totaled 114 rushing yards on 36 carries (38.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

