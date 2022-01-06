Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Williams had 102 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs allow 113.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.
- Williams has totaled 114 rushing yards on 36 carries (38.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
