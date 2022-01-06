Skip to main content
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 191 rushing attempts for a team-leading 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Williams had 102 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs allow 113.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Williams racked up 30 yards on 14 carries.
  • Williams has totaled 114 rushing yards on 36 carries (38.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

