Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Jaylen Waddle has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Waddle has 99 catches on 133 targets, with a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 133 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Waddle's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Waddle grabbed three passes for 47 yards (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • Waddle has put up 13 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 46.3 receiving yards.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive