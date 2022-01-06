Jaylen Waddle has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waddle has 99 catches on 133 targets, with a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 133 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Waddle's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Waddle grabbed three passes for 47 yards (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

Waddle has put up 13 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 46.3 receiving yards.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

