Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waddle has 99 catches on 133 targets, with a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 133 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his one matchup against the Patriots, Waddle's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
- The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Waddle grabbed three passes for 47 yards (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- Waddle has put up 13 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 46.3 receiving yards.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
