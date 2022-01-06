Jimmy Garoppolo has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (218.4 per game) while completing 278 of 409 passes (68%), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 37 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averages 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 51.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.5 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Garoppolo has racked up 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (44-of-58) while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9%

