Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Jimmy Garoppolo has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (218.4 per game) while completing 278 of 409 passes (68%), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 37 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo averages 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 51.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Garoppolo has racked up 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (44-of-58) while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

