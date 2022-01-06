Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Joe Burrow has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Burrow's 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns are 69.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9%) for 446 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

