Joe Burrow has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Burrow's 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns are 69.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.

The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9%) for 446 yards with four touchdown passes.

Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive