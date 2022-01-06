Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Burrow's 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns are 69.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.
- The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Burrow went 30-for-39 (76.9%) for 446 yards with four touchdown passes.
- Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage this year (82-of-107) while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
