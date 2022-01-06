Skip to main content
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 317 times for 1,734 yards (108.4 per game), with 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 37 passes for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 317, or 65.9%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his three career matchups against them, Taylor has averaged 130.3 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 16.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Allowing 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Jaguars have given up 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Taylor picked up 108 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards (128.7 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

