Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 317 times for 1,734 yards (108.4 per game), with 18 touchdowns.

He's also caught 37 passes for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 317, or 65.9%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his three career matchups against them, Taylor has averaged 130.3 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 16.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

Allowing 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Jaguars have given up 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Taylor picked up 108 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards (128.7 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

