There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) for 120 yards and three interceptions.

He added 15 carries for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Allen has 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 56.1% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

