Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) for 120 yards and three interceptions.
  • He added 15 carries for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
  • Allen has 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 56.1% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

