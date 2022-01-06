Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) for 120 yards and three interceptions.
- He added 15 carries for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
- Allen has 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 56.1% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
