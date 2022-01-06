Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has rushed 191 times for a team-high 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
- He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of five games versus the Chargers Jacobs has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 63-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He racked up 17 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 54 yards.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
191
50.3%
740
8
31
47.0%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
16.6%
254
2
11
16.7%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
14.5%
212
2
10
15.2%
3.9
Derek Carr
39
10.3%
109
0
7
10.6%
2.8
