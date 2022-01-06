Josh Jacobs will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has rushed 191 times for a team-high 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).

He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of five games versus the Chargers Jacobs has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 63-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.

He racked up 17 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 54 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 191 50.3% 740 8 31 47.0% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 16.6% 254 2 11 16.7% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 14.5% 212 2 10 15.2% 3.9 Derek Carr 39 10.3% 109 0 7 10.6% 2.8

