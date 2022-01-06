Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Josh Jacobs will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has rushed 191 times for a team-high 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
  • He has handled 191, or 50.3%, of his team's 380 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of five games versus the Chargers Jacobs has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 63-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 16 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He racked up 17 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 54 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

191

50.3%

740

8

31

47.0%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

16.6%

254

2

11

16.7%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

14.5%

212

2

10

15.2%

3.9

Derek Carr

39

10.3%

109

0

7

10.6%

2.8

