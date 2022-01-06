There will be player prop bet markets available for Justin Fields before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fields and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields leads Chicago with 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage (159-for-270), tossing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 26.3 yards per game.

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 72.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Fields has 285 passing yards (95.0 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9%

