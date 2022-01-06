Skip to main content
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop bet markets available for Justin Fields before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fields and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields leads Chicago with 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage (159-for-270), tossing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 72.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Fields has 285 passing yards (95.0 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

