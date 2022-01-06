Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fields leads Chicago with 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage (159-for-270), tossing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 72.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- Fields has 285 passing yards (95.0 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
