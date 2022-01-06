Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has been targeted 160 times and has 103 catches, leading the Vikings with 1,509 yards (94.3 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.
- Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears are 5.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bears are allowing 210.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 58 yards.
- Over his last three games, Jefferson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards (73.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
