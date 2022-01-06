Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has been targeted 160 times and has 103 catches, leading the Vikings with 1,509 yards (94.3 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears are 5.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bears are allowing 210.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 58 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards (73.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

