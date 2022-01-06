Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has been targeted 160 times and has 103 catches, leading the Vikings with 1,509 yards (94.3 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.

Jefferson has been the target of 160 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears are 5.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bears are allowing 210.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 58 yards.

Over his last three games, Jefferson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards (73.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

