K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's stat line this year shows 49 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 39.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 78 times.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.4% (78 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Osborn's seven receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Bears are 43.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Osborn caught three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Osborn's 15 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
Powered By Data Skrive