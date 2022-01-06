K.J. Osborn will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's stat line this year shows 49 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 39.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 78 times.

Osborn has been the target of 13.4% (78 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Osborn's seven receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Bears are 43.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Osborn caught three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Osborn's 15 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

