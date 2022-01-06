Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kadarius Toney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has put up 420 yards (on 39 catches). He's been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 33.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 276.1 yards per game through the air.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Toney did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Toney's stat line over his last three games shows four catches for 28 yards. He averaged 9.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

