Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has put up 420 yards (on 39 catches). He's been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 33.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
- Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 276.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Toney did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
- Toney's stat line over his last three games shows four catches for 28 yards. He averaged 9.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
