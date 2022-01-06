Before placing any wagers on Kalif Raymond's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Raymond's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has hauled in 44 passes (66 targets) for 475 yards (29.7 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Raymond has been the target of 66 of his team's 561 passing attempts this season, or 11.8% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Raymond has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Packers, Raymond has not had a TD catch.

The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Raymond has also chipped in with 32 yards on five grabs over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and put up 10.7 receiving yards per game.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive