Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has hauled in 44 passes (66 targets) for 475 yards (29.7 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
- Raymond has been the target of 66 of his team's 561 passing attempts this season, or 11.8% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Raymond has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Packers, Raymond has not had a TD catch.
- The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Raymond has also chipped in with 32 yards on five grabs over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and put up 10.7 receiving yards per game.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
