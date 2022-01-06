Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will attempt to end their three-game losing run versus the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) in Week 18.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 31.2% of Denver's games (5/16) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 47.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 39.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 16 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Kansas City has hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs score 9.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Broncos allow (18.4).

Kansas City is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Chiefs rack up 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos allow per contest (322.1).

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-9-0 this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (four times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Broncos put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.3).

When Denver records more than 21.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Broncos average 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs allow per contest (369.3).

When Denver totals more than 369.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have 17 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Denver is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 10-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight home games, Denver has hit the over twice.

Broncos home games this season average 44.2 total points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Kansas City is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, away from home.

Kansas City has hit the over in five of seven away games this year.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.9 points, 9.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

