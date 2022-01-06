Skip to main content
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Kareem Hunt will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 174 yards.
  • He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of six games against the Bengals Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Bengals give up 96.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Hunt has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

