Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 174 yards.
- He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of six games against the Bengals Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Bengals give up 96.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
- Hunt has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
78
17.6%
386
5
15
18.5%
4.9
Nick Chubb
219
49.3%
1,201
8
37
45.7%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
75
16.9%
411
2
12
14.8%
5.5
Baker Mayfield
37
8.3%
134
1
4
4.9%
3.6
