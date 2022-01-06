Kareem Hunt will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 10.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 174 yards.

He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of six games against the Bengals Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bengals give up 96.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Hunt has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

