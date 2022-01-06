Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Allen has 100 catches (on 149 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen hauled in four passes for 44 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Allen has hauled in 14 passes (on 25 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive