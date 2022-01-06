There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 100 catches (on 149 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen hauled in four passes for 44 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Allen has hauled in 14 passes (on 25 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

