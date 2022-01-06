Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Allen has 100 catches (on 149 targets) and leads the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen hauled in four passes for 44 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Allen has hauled in 14 passes (on 25 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Powered By Data Skrive