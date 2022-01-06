Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's 66 targets have resulted in 52 grabs for 776 yards (48.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- Bourne (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Bourne is averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 15.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 249.4 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per reception).
- Bourne's 13 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 153 yards (51.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
