Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before Kendrick Bourne hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's 66 targets have resulted in 52 grabs for 776 yards (48.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Bourne is averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 15.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 249.4 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per reception).
  • Bourne's 13 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 153 yards (51.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive