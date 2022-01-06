Before Kendrick Bourne hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's 66 targets have resulted in 52 grabs for 776 yards (48.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Bourne is averaging 23.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 15.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 249.4 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 76 yards (15.2 yards per reception).

Bourne's 13 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 153 yards (51.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive