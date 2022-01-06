Bookmakers have listed player props for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has 213 rushing yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Gainwell rushed for four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per attempt).

Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 56 10.8% 213 4 8 7.9% 3.8 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7

