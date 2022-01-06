Skip to main content
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Bookmakers have listed player props for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has 213 rushing yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
  • Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Gainwell and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Gainwell rushed for four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

56

10.8%

213

4

8

7.9%

3.8

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

