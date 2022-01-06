Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay's 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) are a team high. He has 34 catches (71 targets).
- So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
- Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Golladay's 33 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Football Team are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team.
- The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
- Golladay has also chipped in with 75 yards on six grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 25.0 receiving yards per game.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
