Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Golladay's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) are a team high. He has 34 catches (71 targets).

So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Golladay's 33 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Football Team are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team.

The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.

Golladay has also chipped in with 75 yards on six grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 25.0 receiving yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive