Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-of-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also adds 116 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has attempted 71 of his 539 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Bears.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 210.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- Cousins has put up 402 passing yards (134.0 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage this year (39-of-62) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive