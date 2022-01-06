Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-of-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also adds 116 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has attempted 71 of his 539 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 210.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Cousins has put up 402 passing yards (134.0 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage this year (39-of-62) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

