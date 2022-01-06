Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-of-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also adds 116 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has attempted 71 of his 539 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 64.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 210.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Cousins has put up 402 passing yards (134.0 per game) and has a 62.9% completion percentage this year (39-of-62) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

