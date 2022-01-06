Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has 66 catches (105 targets) and paces the Falcons with 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- So far this season, 19.4% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his one matchup against the Saints, Pitts' 62 receiving yards total is 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.
- The Saints have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 244.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, picking up 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per catch).
- Pitts has racked up 248 yards in his last three games (82.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 17 targets.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
Powered By Data Skrive