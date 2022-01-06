In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has 66 catches (105 targets) and paces the Falcons with 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 ypg) plus one touchdown.

So far this season, 19.4% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his one matchup against the Saints, Pitts' 62 receiving yards total is 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 244.7 yards per game through the air.

The Saints' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, picking up 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per catch).

Pitts has racked up 248 yards in his last three games (82.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 balls on 17 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

