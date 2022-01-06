Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He has added 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
- Murray has attempted 65 of his 442 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 74.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The Seahawks are giving up 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.
- Murray has 765 passing yards (255.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 17 carries.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
Powered By Data Skrive