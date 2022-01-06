Skip to main content
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kyler Murray, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
  • Murray has attempted 65 of his 442 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 74.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The Seahawks are giving up 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Murray has 765 passing yards (255.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 17 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

