Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kyler Murray, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He has added 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Murray has attempted 65 of his 442 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 74.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The Seahawks are giving up 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.

Murray has 765 passing yards (255.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 62.3% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 17 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

