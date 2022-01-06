Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,882 passing yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 with 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions this season.
- He also has 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 47.9 yards per game.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Jackson's 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers are 71.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them one time.
- The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Jackson has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
