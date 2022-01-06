In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,882 passing yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 with 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions this season.

He also has 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 47.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson's 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers are 71.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them one time.

The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Jackson has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

