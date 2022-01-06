Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell's 30 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 410 yards (25.6 ypg).
- So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
- The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and picked up 87 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Treadwell's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have led to 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game).
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
