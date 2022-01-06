Laquon Treadwell will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell's 30 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 410 yards (25.6 ypg).

So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.

The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and picked up 87 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three outings, Treadwell's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have led to 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game).

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

