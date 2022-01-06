Skip to main content
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Laquon Treadwell will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell's 30 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 410 yards (25.6 ypg).
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
  • The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Treadwell was targeted six times and picked up 87 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Treadwell's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have led to 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game).

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

