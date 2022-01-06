There will be player prop bet markets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 93 targets have resulted in 58 catches for 557 yards (34.8 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 16.3% (93 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Shenault was targeted three times and picked up 13 yards on two receptions.

Shenault's over his last three outings stat line reveals six catches for 52 yards. He averaged 17.3 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

