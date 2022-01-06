Skip to main content
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bet markets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 93 targets have resulted in 58 catches for 557 yards (34.8 ypg).
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.3% (93 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have surrendered 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Shenault was targeted three times and picked up 13 yards on two receptions.
  • Shenault's over his last three outings stat line reveals six catches for 52 yards. He averaged 17.3 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

