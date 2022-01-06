Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 18 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in nine of 16 games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.4 points lower than the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 49.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those games.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

The Chargers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders allow (25.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (330.8).

When Los Angeles picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 16 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Raiders are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Raiders put up 21.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.5).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Raiders rack up 364.9 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 361 the Chargers give up.

When Las Vegas piles up more than 361 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight home games this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total.

Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, away from home.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in three of seven away games Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

