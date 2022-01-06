The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run when they clash with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 44.5 points 10 of 16 times.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points above the 42.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Rams have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Rams rack up 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.3 points.

The Rams collect 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 312.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (18).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the 49ers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams give up (21.6).

When San Francisco scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams allow.

In games that San Francisco churns out more than 338.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 22 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this season.

As 4.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of seven games at home.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

In away games, San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight road games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.