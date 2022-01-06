Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards (221.3 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 41 times for 125 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 43.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Jones' 281 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins are 42.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
- The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 227-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
- He also ran the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 671 passing yards (223.7 yards per game) while going 62-for-107 (57.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Powered By Data Skrive