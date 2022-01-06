Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards (221.3 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 41 times for 125 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 43.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Jones' 281 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins are 42.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.

The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 227-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.

He also ran the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 671 passing yards (223.7 yards per game) while going 62-for-107 (57.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9%

Powered By Data Skrive