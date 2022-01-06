Skip to main content
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards (221.3 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 41 times for 125 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 43.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Jones' 281 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins are 42.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 227-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • He also ran the ball two times for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 671 passing yards (223.7 yards per game) while going 62-for-107 (57.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

