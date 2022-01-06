Mark Andrews has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come on 99 receptions (138 targets) plus nine touchdowns.

Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 35.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together an 89-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times.

Andrews has racked up 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 balls on 29 targets during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

