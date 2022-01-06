Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come on 99 receptions (138 targets) plus nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 35.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together an 89-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
- Andrews has racked up 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 balls on 29 targets during his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
