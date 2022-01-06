Skip to main content
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Mark Andrews has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' team-high 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come on 99 receptions (138 targets) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Steelers, 35.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together an 89-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
  • Andrews has racked up 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 balls on 29 targets during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

