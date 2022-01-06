Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has run for 554 yards on 160 carries (32.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (9.5 per game).
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Over his six career matchups against the Falcons, Ingram averaged 61.3 rushing yards per game, 36.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Falcons have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.
- Over his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
