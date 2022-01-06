Bookmakers have posted player props for Mark Ingram II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has run for 554 yards on 160 carries (32.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (9.5 per game).

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Over his six career matchups against the Falcons, Ingram averaged 61.3 rushing yards per game, 36.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Falcons have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.

Over his last three games, Ingram has piled up 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

