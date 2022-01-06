Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) are a team high. He has 46 receptions (83 targets) and six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 83 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Callaway has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Falcons.
- The Falcons are conceding 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Callaway was targeted 10 times and racked up 97 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions have yielded 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
