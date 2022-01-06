In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquez Callaway and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) are a team high. He has 46 receptions (83 targets) and six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 83 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Callaway has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Falcons.

The Falcons are conceding 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Callaway was targeted 10 times and racked up 97 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions have yielded 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.0% 27 301 2 5 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive