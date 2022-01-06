Skip to main content
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has put together a 981-yard season so far (61.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 88 passes on 138 targets.
  • Brown has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Brown is averaging 36 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

