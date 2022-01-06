Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has put together a 981-yard season so far (61.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 88 passes on 138 targets.

Brown has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Brown is averaging 36 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

