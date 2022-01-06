Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has put together a 981-yard season so far (61.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 88 passes on 138 targets.
- Brown has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Brown is averaging 36 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Steelers, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 28-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- Brown put up 115 yards (on 18 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
