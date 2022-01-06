Skip to main content
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has been targeted 112 times and has 66 catches, leading the Jaguars with 744 yards (46.5 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Jones has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and totaled 46 yards on two receptions.
  • Jones' 12 catches during his last three games have yielded 134 yards (44.7 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

