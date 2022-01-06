Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) play the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has been targeted 112 times and has 66 catches, leading the Jaguars with 744 yards (46.5 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.

Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Jones has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.8 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and totaled 46 yards on two receptions.

Jones' 12 catches during his last three games have yielded 134 yards (44.7 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

