Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Matt Ryan has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take on the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has 3,752 passing yards (234.5 ypg), completing 67.4% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 39 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 76 of his 527 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan's 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints are 59.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan had one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have allowed 19 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan had 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.
  • Ryan has thrown for 648 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes (50-of-79), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (216.0 per game).
  • He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

