Matt Ryan has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take on the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has 3,752 passing yards (234.5 ypg), completing 67.4% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 39 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 76 of his 527 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan's 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints are 59.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan had one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 19 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan had 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.

Ryan has thrown for 648 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes (50-of-79), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (216.0 per game).

He has tacked on 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8%

