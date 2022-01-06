Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Matthew Stafford will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,648 passing yards this season (290.5 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (383-of-569), throwing 38 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford averaged 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 12.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford had at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Stafford went 26-for-35 (74.3 percent) for 309 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • Stafford has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 ypg) on 68-of-101 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

