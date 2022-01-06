Matthew Stafford will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,648 passing yards this season (290.5 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (383-of-569), throwing 38 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 106 passes in the red zone this season, 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford averaged 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 12.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford had at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Stafford went 26-for-35 (74.3 percent) for 309 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 ypg) on 68-of-101 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0%

