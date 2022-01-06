Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Melvin Gordon III has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gordon has 808 rushing yards (50.5 per game) on 191 carries with seven touchdowns.
  • He has added 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Gordon averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 7.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • Gordon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per attempt).
  • He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards on 32 carries (30.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also added five catches for 41 yards.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

