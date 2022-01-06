Melvin Gordon III has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-9) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gordon has 808 rushing yards (50.5 per game) on 191 carries with seven touchdowns.

He has added 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Gordon averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs, 7.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per attempt).

He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards on 32 carries (30.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also added five catches for 41 yards.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

