Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter's team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 138 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
- He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).
- The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his single career matchups, Carter had 39 rushing yards versus the Bills, 3.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carter ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the league, conceding 113.6 yards per game.
- This year the Bills have allowed 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Carter carried the ball three times for 54 yards (18 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Carter has racked up 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game).
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
138
38.0%
620
4
25
35.2%
4.5
Tevin Coleman
79
21.8%
350
0
13
18.3%
4.4
Ty Johnson
60
16.5%
239
2
11
15.5%
4.0
Zach Wilson
27
7.4%
161
4
8
11.3%
6.0
