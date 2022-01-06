Skip to main content
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Michael Carter will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter's team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 138 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
  • He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).
  • The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his single career matchups, Carter had 39 rushing yards versus the Bills, 3.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carter ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the league, conceding 113.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Bills have allowed 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Carter carried the ball three times for 54 yards (18 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Carter has racked up 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game).

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

138

38.0%

620

4

25

35.2%

4.5

Tevin Coleman

79

21.8%

350

0

13

18.3%

4.4

Ty Johnson

60

16.5%

239

2

11

15.5%

4.0

Zach Wilson

27

7.4%

161

4

8

11.3%

6.0

