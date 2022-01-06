Michael Carter will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 138 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).

He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his single career matchups, Carter had 39 rushing yards versus the Bills, 3.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carter ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the league, conceding 113.6 yards per game.

This year the Bills have allowed 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Carter carried the ball three times for 54 yards (18 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Carter has racked up 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game).

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 138 38.0% 620 4 25 35.2% 4.5 Tevin Coleman 79 21.8% 350 0 13 18.3% 4.4 Ty Johnson 60 16.5% 239 2 11 15.5% 4.0 Zach Wilson 27 7.4% 161 4 8 11.3% 6.0

